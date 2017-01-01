Bison Sliders with Guacamole

Prep Time
20 Mins
Cook Time
5 Mins
Total Time
25 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (1 serving: 2 sliders)
Health.com
March 2016

These juicy sliders are addictive! Make them for a party or an easy weeknight dinner.

Ingredients

  • 1 large avocado
  • 1 tablespoon reduced-fat sour cream
  • Juice and zest of 1 lime
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped jalapeño pepper
  • 2 tablespoons chopped cilantro
  • 3/4 teaspoon salt, divided
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper, divided
  • 1 pound ground bison
  • 1 minced garlic clove
  • 1 small head butter lettuce, inner leaves separated
  • 2 plum tomatoes, thinly sliced
  • 1/2 small red onion, sliced into rings
  • 8 whole wheat slider buns

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 444
  • Fat per serving 24.2g
  • Saturated fat per serving 7.6g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 11g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2.9g
  • Cholesterol per serving 61mg
  • Protein per serving 23g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 38g
  • Sugars per serving 7g
  • Fiber per serving 9g
  • Sodium per serving 544mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Mash avocado, sour cream, lime juice and zest, jalapeño, cilantro, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper in a medium bowl until chunky. Press plastic wrap onto surface of guacamole, and refrigerate.

Step 2

Combine bison, garlic, and remaining salt and pepper in a small bowl. Form into eight 2-ounce patties, transfer to a plate, and set aside.

Step 3

Preheat a grill or grill pan over medium-high heat. Grill sliders until thoroughly cooked; 4 minutes per side for medium.

Step 4

Layer one lettuce leaf, a slice of tomato, and an onion ring on bottom half of each bun, and top with 2 tablespoons guacamole. Add a slider, and top with other half of bun.

