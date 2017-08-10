- Calories per serving 111
- Fat per serving 6.1g (sat 3.7g, mono 1.1g, poly 0.2g)
- Cholesterol per serving 23mg
- Protein per serving 1g
- Carbohydrate per serving 13g
- Sugars per serving 9g
- Fiber per serving 0g
- Sodium per serving 8mg
Chocolate Brownie Bites
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 350°. Coat a mini muffin pan with cooking spray and set aside. Melt chocolate and butter in a small saucepan over low heat, stirring until smooth. Remove from heat, transfer to a medium bowl and add dissolved espresso and vanilla.
Step 2
Add flour to chocolate mixture and stir well. Add egg and stir to incorporate. Add sugars and stir until smooth. Spoon batter evenly into prepared pan. Bake until just cooked through and tops are smooth and slightly puffy, 10–12 minutes.
Step 3
Cool completely (as bites cool, they will collapse and tops will invert) and enjoy.
CarbLovers Diet Cookbook