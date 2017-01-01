- Calories per serving 136
- Sugars per serving 5.7g (sat 1.5g, mono 0.7g, poly 1.4g)
- Cholesterol per serving 29mg
- Protein per serving 8g
- Carbohydrate per serving 14g
- Sugars per serving 1g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Sodium per serving 396mg
Potato Canapés Stuffed with Sour Cream and Smoked Trout
Elegant enough for a fancy cocktail party, we love that these potatoes take less than 30 minutes to make. The trout filling is the perfect interplay of salty and creamy.
How to Make It
Step 1
Place potatoes in a steamer and steam until tender but not mushy, 18–20 minutes. Cool, then halve.
Step 2
Using the small side of a melon baller, carefully scoop out the centers of the potato halves and discard or reserve for another use.
Step 3
Combine trout, mayonnaise, sour cream, lemon juice, and chives in a bowl.
Step 4
Place potato halves on a large plate or platter. Scoop about 1½ teaspoons trout mixture into each hollowed-out potato half and sprinkle with some chopped chives.
CarbLovers Diet Cookbook