- Calories per serving 119
- Fat per serving 4g (sat 0.8g, mono 2.1g, poly 0.7g)
- Cholesterol per serving 3mg
- Protein per serving 6g
- Carbohydrate per serving 15g
- Sugars per serving 1g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Sodium per serving 282mg
Pumpernickel Toasts with Smoked Salmon and Lemon-Chive Cream
The classic combination of pumpernickel and smoked salmon gets livened up with a dollop of our tangy lemon cream.
How to Make It
Step 1
Stir together yogurt, chives, oil, and zest in a small bowl.
Step 2
Divide salmon among pumpernickel toasts; top each with about 11⁄2 teaspoons yogurt mixture. Sprinkle with remaining chives and serve.
CarbLovers Diet Cookbook