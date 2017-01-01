Pumpernickel Toasts with Smoked Salmon and Lemon-Chive Cream

Prep Time
10 Mins
Total Time
10 Mins
Yield
Make 6 serving (1 serving: 3 toasts)
Health.com
December 2011

The classic combination of pumpernickel and smoked salmon gets livened up with a dollop of our tangy lemon cream.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup 2% Greek yogurt
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives, plus more for garnish
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest
  • 2 ounces smoked salmon
  • 18 small pumpernickel toasts

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 119
  • Fat per serving 4g (sat 0.8g, mono 2.1g, poly 0.7g)
  • Cholesterol per serving 3mg
  • Protein per serving 6g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 15g
  • Sugars per serving 1g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Sodium per serving 282mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Stir together yogurt, chives, oil, and zest in a small bowl.

Step 2

Divide salmon among pumpernickel toasts; top each with about 11⁄2 teaspoons yogurt mixture. Sprinkle with remaining chives and serve.

CarbLovers Diet Cookbook

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up