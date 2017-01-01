- Calories per serving 198
- Fat per serving 12.7gg
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.7gg
- Saturated fat per serving 6.2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.8g
- Cholesterol per serving 1mg
- Protein per serving 3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 21g
- Sugars per serving 14g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Sodium per serving 47mg
Holiday Chocolate Bark
Great to give as a gift to friends and family during the holidays, this chocolate bark is bursting with the season’s richest flavors.
How to Make It
Step 1
Line a rimmed 15- by 10-inch baking sheet with 6 ounces bittersweet chocolate foil; refrigerate.
Step 2
Melt chocolates with salt and cinnamon in a large heat-safe bowl set over simmering water, stirring often. Stir in cereal and half of pistachios and cherries. Immediately pour onto prepared baking sheet and spread with a spatula into a large rectangle, about 1⁄4-inch thick. Sprinkle with remaining pistachios and cherries; drizzle with white chocolate.
Step 3
Refrigerate until firm, about 30 minutes. To serve, break into pieces. To store, transfer to an airtight container and refrigerate up to 3 days.
CarbLovers Diet Cookbook