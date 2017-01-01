Holiday Chocolate Bark

Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
10 Mins
Yield
Makes 15 servings (1 serving: about 1 ounce)
Great to give as a gift to friends and family during the holidays, this chocolate bark is bursting with the season’s richest flavors.

Ingredients

  • 6 ounces semisweet schocolate
  • 6 ounces bittersweet chocolate
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/2 cup puffed brown-rice cereal
  • 2/3 cup chopped pistachios
  • 2/3 cup chopped dried cherries
  • 2 ounces white chocolate, melted

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 198
  • Fat per serving 12.7gg
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.7gg
  • Saturated fat per serving 6.2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.8g
  • Cholesterol per serving 1mg
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 21g
  • Sugars per serving 14g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Sodium per serving 47mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Line a rimmed 15- by 10-inch baking sheet with 6 ounces bittersweet chocolate foil; refrigerate.

Step 2

Melt chocolates with salt and cinnamon in a large heat-safe bowl set over simmering water, stirring often. Stir in cereal and half of pistachios and cherries. Immediately pour onto prepared baking sheet and spread with a spatula into a large rectangle, about 1⁄4-inch thick. Sprinkle with remaining pistachios and cherries; drizzle with white chocolate.

Step 3

Refrigerate until firm, about 30 minutes. To serve, break into pieces. To store, transfer to an airtight container and refrigerate up to 3 days.

CarbLovers Diet Cookbook

