Holiday Sugar Cookies

Prep Time
20 Mins
Cook Time
12 Mins
Yield
24 cookies
Health.com
December 2011

These whole wheat sugar cookies hold their shape well, and they have a wonderful nutty note via the whole wheat flour.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for rolling
  • 1/4 cup whole wheat flour
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • 4 ounces unsalted butter, softened
  • 1/3 cup granulated sugar
  • 1/3 cup light brown sugar
  • 1 egg white
  • 1 1/4 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 1/4 teaspoon pure almond extract
  • 2 cups powdered sugar
  • 1/4 cup pasteurized egg whites
  • 2 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 126
  • Fat per serving 3.9g (sat 2.4g, mono 1g, poly 0.2g)
  • Cholesterol per serving 10mg
  • Protein per serving 1g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 22g
  • Sugars per serving 16g
  • Fiber per serving 0g
  • Iron per serving 0mg
  • Sodium per serving 59mg

How to Make It

Step 1

MAKE COOKIES:

Step 2

Preheat oven to 325°. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper and set aside.

Step 3

Whisk together flours, salt, and baking soda in a medium bowl.

Step 4

Beat butter and sugars together in a separate medium bowl with an electric mixer until light and fluffy. Scrape down sides and bottom of bowl. add egg white and extracts; beat until just combined. add flour mixture; stir until incorporated. Cover bowl with plastic wrap, and chill for at least 4 hours.

Step 5

Dust a work surface with flour. Turn out chilled dough directly onto work surface. Roll dough out to a 1⁄4-inch thickness. Use cookie cutters to cut shapes in dough, and gently transfer them to baking sheets. (You can reroll the scraps, just be sure to chill in between.)

Step 6

Bake cookies for 12 minutes or until set but not browned. Remove cookies from oven, and cool for 5 minutes. Transfer cookies to a wire rack to cool completely.

Step 7

MAKE ICING:

Step 8

Whisk together sugar, egg whites, and lemon juice in a large bowl until completely smooth. (If the icing is too thin, add a bit more sugar. If it’s too thick, add a few more drops of lemon juice.)

Step 9

Transfer icing to a pastry bag (or a resealable plastic bag with a small hole cut into one of the bottom corners). First, outline the cookie with icing, then fill it in, if desired. Let icing harden before serving. Cookies can be kept in an airtight container for up to 3 days.

Step 10

 

CarbLovers Diet Cookbook

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up