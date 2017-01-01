- Calories per serving 124
- Fat per serving 6.5g (sat 2.2g, mono 2.1g, poly 1.8g)
- Cholesterol per serving 19mg
- Protein per serving 1g
- Carbohydrate per serving 15g
- Sugars per serving 10g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Sodium per serving 81mg
Pecan Blondies
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 350°. Coat an 8-inch square baking pan with cooking spray; line with parchment (to overhang on two sides) and lightly coat parchment.
Step 2
Combine flour, 1/2 cup oats, sugar, and salt in the bowl of a food processor; pulse until oats are finely ground. Add butter, oil, juice, egg, and vanilla; pulse until combined.
Step 3
Transfer batter to prepared pan; sprinkle with pecans and remaining 1/4 cup oats. Bake until edges pull away from sides of pan, 25 to 30 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack to cool completely; cut into 16 (2- by 2-inch) squares.
CarbLovers Diet Cookbook