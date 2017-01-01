Pecan Blondies

Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
30 Mins
Total Time
40 Mins
Yield
Makes 16 squares ( 1 serving: One 2-inch square)
December 2011

Ingredients

  • Cooking spray
  • 1/2 cup all-purpose flour, spooned and leveled
  • 3/4 cup old-fashioned rolled oats
  • 2/3 cup packed light brown sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 4 tablespoons butter, melted
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 1/4 cup apple juice
  • 1 large egg
  • 2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
  • 3/4 pecans, roughly chopped

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 124
  • Fat per serving 6.5g (sat 2.2g, mono 2.1g, poly 1.8g)
  • Cholesterol per serving 19mg
  • Protein per serving 1g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 15g
  • Sugars per serving 10g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Sodium per serving 81mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°. Coat an 8-inch square baking pan with cooking spray; line with parchment (to overhang on two sides) and lightly coat parchment.

Step 2

Combine flour, 1/2 cup oats, sugar, and salt in the bowl of a food processor; pulse until oats are finely ground. Add butter, oil, juice, egg, and vanilla; pulse until combined.

Step 3

Transfer batter to prepared pan; sprinkle with pecans and remaining 1/4 cup oats. Bake until edges pull away from sides of pan, 25 to 30 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack to cool completely; cut into 16 (2- by 2-inch) squares.

