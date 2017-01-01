Roast Beef Tenderloin With Rosemary Roasted Potatoes

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 400°. toss potatoes with 1 tablespoon oil and rosemary on a rimmed baking sheet; season with 1 teaspoon salt and 1⁄4 teaspoon pepper. roast 10 minutes. (potatoes will roast 45-60 minutes total.)

Step 2 Meanwhile, finely chop garlic; sprinkle with 1⁄2 teaspoon salt. using flat edge of knife, smash salt and garlic to form a paste. transfer to a bowl; combine with 1 teaspoon oil and 1⁄4 teaspoon pepper. rub beef with mixture.

Step 3 Heat a large skillet over high heat. add beef to skillet, turning occasionally, until browned all over, 5-8 minutes. remove baking sheet from oven; nestle beef among potatoes. (reserve skillet.) roast beef with potatoes until internal temperature reaches 125°, about 30-35 minutes. transfer roast to a cutting board to rest; continue roasting potatoes until tender, about 10 minutes.