- Calories per serving 148
- Fat per serving 7g (sat 1g, mono 4.9g, poly 0.8g)
- Cholesterol per serving 0mg
- Protein per serving 4mg
- Carbohydrate per serving 20g
- Sugars per serving 4g
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Sodium per serving 78mg
Butternut Squash Soup
Creamy, comforting, and packed with beta-carotene, this soup makes a deliciously light lunch or a perfect start to a warming meal.
How to Make It
Step 1
Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add onion and garlic; cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, 6-8 minutes. Add coriander, crushed red pepper, and ginger; cook, stirring, 1 minute. Stir in squash, broth, and lemon juice; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to a simmer and cook 10 minutes or until squash is tender.
Step 2
Working in batches, transfer soup to a blender and blend until smooth (or blend in the pan with an immersion blender). To serve, drizzle soup with a small amount of olive oil and sprinkle with crushed red pepper, if desired.
CarbLovers Diet Cookbook