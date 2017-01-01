- Calories per serving 107
- Fat per serving 4g (sat 2.4g, mono 1.2g, poly 0.3g)
- Cholesterol per serving 11mg
- Protein per serving 3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 15g
- Sugars per serving 2g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Sodium per serving 178mg
Mini Corn and Feta Muffins
These savory muffins get a flavor kick from feta cheese and buttermilk. They’re easy to whip up on a weeknight and go perfectly with our Mexican Mole Chile.
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 425°.
Step 2
Whisk together flour, cornmeal, sugar, baking powder, salt, and pepper in a medium bowl; make a well in center of mixture. Combine buttermilk, butter, and egg white in a small bowl; add to flour mixture, stirring until just moist. Fold in feta and corn.
Step 3
Coat a 20-cup mini muffin pan with cooking spray. Spoon batter into prepared pan; bake
Step 4
for 10–12 minutes or until muffins spring back when touched lightly in center. Remove muffins from pan immediately; place on a wire rack. Serve warm.
CarbLovers Diet Cookbook