Mexican Mole Chili

Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
45 Mins
Total Time
1 Hour
Yield
Makes 6 servings (1 serving: 1 1/3 cups)
Health.com
December 2011

This hearty bowl has some kick from two different types of chili powder, plus crushed red pepper. And it’s fiber-packed! Make a batch for your Super Bowl bash or post-sledding party.

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 large onion, chopped
  • 1 tablespoon minced garlic
  • 1 pound lean ground beef or bison
  • 3 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa
  • 1 tablespoon chili powder
  • 1 teaspoon cumin
  • 1 teaspoon chipotle chile powder
  • 3/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 2 green bell peppers, seeded and chopped
  • 2 (15-ounce) cans low-sodium diced tomatoes in juice
  • 1 (15-ounce) can kidney beans
  • 1 (15-ounce) can black beans
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro
  • 2 tablespoon tablespoons diced red onion
  • Light sour cream (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 355
  • Fat per serving 11.1g (sat 3.6g, mono 5g, poly 0.9g)
  • Cholesterol per serving 49mg
  • Protein per serving 27g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 38g
  • Sugars per serving 7g
  • Fiber per serving 11g
  • Sodium per serving 624mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat oil in a large stockpot over medium-high heat. Add onion and cook until softened, 6–7 minutes. Add garlic and cook 1 minute. Add beef and cook, breaking up with a spoon, until just cooked through, 5 minutes. Add cocoa, chili powder, cumin, chipotle powder, salt, pepper, and crushed red pepper, and cook for 1 minute until fragrant. Add bell peppers, tomatoes, and beans, and bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer until liquid is absorbed, 40–45 minutes.

Step 2

Divide among 6 bowls and garnish with cilantro, onion, and sour cream, if desired.

Carblovers Diet Cookbook

