- Calories per serving 355
- Fat per serving 11.1g (sat 3.6g, mono 5g, poly 0.9g)
- Cholesterol per serving 49mg
- Protein per serving 27g
- Carbohydrate per serving 38g
- Sugars per serving 7g
- Fiber per serving 11g
- Sodium per serving 624mg
Mexican Mole Chili
This hearty bowl has some kick from two different types of chili powder, plus crushed red pepper. And it’s fiber-packed! Make a batch for your Super Bowl bash or post-sledding party.
How to Make It
Step 1
Heat oil in a large stockpot over medium-high heat. Add onion and cook until softened, 6–7 minutes. Add garlic and cook 1 minute. Add beef and cook, breaking up with a spoon, until just cooked through, 5 minutes. Add cocoa, chili powder, cumin, chipotle powder, salt, pepper, and crushed red pepper, and cook for 1 minute until fragrant. Add bell peppers, tomatoes, and beans, and bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer until liquid is absorbed, 40–45 minutes.
Step 2
Divide among 6 bowls and garnish with cilantro, onion, and sour cream, if desired.
Carblovers Diet Cookbook