- Calories per serving 110
- Fat per serving 5.6g (sat 2.1g, mono 1.2g, poly 1.9g)
- Cholesterol per serving 13mg
- Protein per serving 1g
- Carbohydrate per serving 14g
- Sugars per serving 10g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 69mg
- Calcium per serving 19mg
Walnut Mini Cupcakes with Orange Cream Cheese Frosting
Allysa Torey opened Magnolia Bakery in New York’s Greenwich Village in the summer of 1996. After ten successful years, she sold the business to spend more time with her growing family. She lives on a small farm in upstate New York with her two children, Wilson Henry and Audrey Jane, and spends her time cooking and writing.
How to Make It
MAKE CUPCAKES:
Preheat oven to 350° and coat four 12-cup mini muffin tins with cooking spray.
Combine dates, brown sugar, molasses, butter, and 1 cup water in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Cover and bring to a boil. When mixture comes to a boil, remove from heat, transfer to a heatproof bowl, and allow to come to room temperature, about 45 minutes.
Combine flours, baking soda, and salt in a small bowl. Set aside.
When date mixture has cooled, place in a blender or food processor; process until smooth.
Transfer mixture to a large bowl. Add egg and vanilla; beat well. Add the dry ingredients in two parts; stir until incorporated, but do not overmix. Stir in the walnuts.
Carefully spoon batter into prepared cupcake tins, filling each cup about 3⁄4 full. Bake for 10–12 minutes, or until a cake tester or knife inserted into center of cupcake comes out clean.
Cool cupcakes in the tins for 15 minutes. Remove from the tins and cool completely on a wire rack.
MAKE FROSTING:
Beat cream cheese and butter with an electric mixer on medium speed in a large bowl until smooth, about 3 minutes.
Add sugar, orange juice, orange zest, and vanilla; beat until creamy.
When cupcakes have cooled, decorate with frosting and sprinkle tops generously with walnuts. (Use frosting immediately, or cover and refrigerate for up to 2 hours, but no longer, before using.)