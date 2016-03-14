- Calories per serving 433
- Fat per serving 10.4g (sat 1.6g, mono 6.1g, poly 1.6g)
- Cholesterol per serving 25mg
- Protein per serving 19g
- Carbohydrate per serving 61g
- Sugars per serving 2g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Sodium per serving 491mg
Scoglio (Seafood Pasta)
Joe Bastianich is a famed restaurateur, winemaker, author, and television personality. Bastianich is a judge on the hit FOX series MasterChef and MasterChef Italia in Italy.
His newest book, Restaurant Man, is due to be released in spring 2012.
How to Make It
MAKE SAUCE:
Heat oil in a saucepan over medium heat. Add garlic to oil and cook, stirring, until golden brown. While garlic browns, pour tomatoes into a bowl; break them up using clean hands. Once garlic is browned, add tomatoes and their juices. Add salt and pepper (and oregano if using).
Simmer over low heat for 45 minutes, adding water to keep the sauce from becoming too thick. The sauce should be a rich red color. If it turns brick red, it’s too thick.
MAKE PASTA:
Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain, reserving 1 cup cooking water.
Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large skillet. Season scallops with salt and pepper; cook over medium high heat, about 2–3 minutes per side, until golden brown on each side. Remove and set aside.
In the same pan, cook shrimp until they just turn pink, about 1–2 minutes. Remove and set aside.
Add reserved pasta water to pan along with oregano and thyme. Simmer for 10 minutes to create a fish broth, scraping the bottom of the pan with a spatula to release the caramelized bits left over from sautéing into the broth.
Once the broth is ready, add mussels with remaining 2 teaspoons oil and cover. Cook 2–3 minutes, removing mussels as soon as they open. Set aside. Repeat with the clams, cooking about 4 minutes. Remove and set aside.
Strain the remaining fish broth through a sieve and return to the same pan. Add wine and simmer over medium heat, 2–3 minutes, to burn off the alcohol. Add scallops back to the pan. Then add 1⁄2 cup pomodoro sauce. Add shrimp and a little more pomodoro sauce. Add pasta to the saucepan, stirring to coat with pomodoro sauce. Simmer 2–3 minutes and fold clams and mussels into the pasta. Serve immediately.
CarbLovers Diet Cookbook