Pearl Barley with Peas and Edamame  

Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
30 Mins
Total Time
35 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (1 serving: about 1 cup)
Candice Kumai
December 2011

Candice Kumai is a healthy-lifestyle chef, author, and television host. She is the author of Pretty Delicious: Lean and Lovely Recipes for a Healthy, Happy New You, a guest judge on Iron Chef America, co-host of Lifetime television’s hit series Cook Yourself Thin, chef contributor on Cooking Channel’s Unique Eats, and an alum of Top Chef.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup dry pearl barley
  • 1 cup shelled frozen edamame
  • 1 cup frozen peas
  • 1 cup freash spinach, chopped
  • 2 1/4 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons lemon zest
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1/4 teaspoon sea salt

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 227
  • Fat per serving 2.4g (sat 0.3g, mono 0.6g, poly 1.1g)
  • Cholesterol per serving 0mg
  • Protein per serving 10g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 43g
  • Sugars per serving 4g
  • Fiber per serving 9g
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Sodium per serving 213mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Place barley and 4 cups water in a medium saucepan; bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat to low, and cook until water is nearly absorbed, 25–30 minutes. Stir in edamame and peas

Step 2

and cook, uncovered, until barley absorbs all

Step 3

of the remaining water, 5–10 minutes. Remove from heat.

Step 4

Stir in spinach; set aside. Combine Worcestershire sauce, lemon zest, lemon juice, and sea salt in a small bowl, whisking well. Pour vinaigrette over barley; stir to combine. Serve warm or at room temperature.

CarbLovers Diet Cookbook

