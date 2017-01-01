- Calories per serving 223
- Fat per serving 3.3g (sat 1.8g, mono 1g, poly 0.3g)
- Cholesterol per serving 11mg
- Protein per serving 5g
- Carbohydrate per serving 44g
- Sugars per serving 23g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 93mg
Brown Rice Pudding
Emily Luchetti is the executive pastry chef at Farallon and Waterbar restaurants in San Francisco. She has won numerous awards, including the James Beard Foundation Outstanding Pastry Chef award, and is the author of six cookbooks. Her latest is The Fearless Baker.
How to Make It
Combine milk and brown sugar in a medium saucepan. Briefly bring to a boil, whisking; reduce to a simmer. Cook, stirring occasionally, until liquid has reduced to 11⁄2 cups, about 10 minutes.
Stir in rice and cook for 5–10 minutes, until some of the liquid has been absorbed. (There should still be some liquid in the pan; it will get firmer as it cools.)
Remove from heat and cool to room temperature. Stir in cream and salt.
Serve in bowls with fruit on top. (You can refrigerate the rice pudding overnight. If it is
too thick for your liking the next day, whisk in a little milk.)