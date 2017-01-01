- Calories per serving 241
- Fat per serving 8.9g (sat 1.7g, mono 4.4g, poly 0.6g)
- Cholesterol per serving 16mg
- Protein per serving 12g
- Carbohydrate per serving 29g
- Sugars per serving 2g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Sodium per serving 445mg
Edamame and Pear Crostini
Donatella Arpaia is the owner of Donatella, DBar, and Kefi in New York City; and a guest judge on Food Network’s Iron Chef America and The Next Iron Chef. She is also a regular contributor on the Today show; and is the author of Donatella Cooks: Simple Food Made Glamorous.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 375°.
Cook edamame in salted boiling water for 10 minutes. Remove with a slotted spoon, and place in ice water; drain. Set aside 1⁄4 cup whole edamame; process the remainder in a food processor until coarsely chopped. Combine mashed edamame with reserved whole edamame, 3 tablespoons oil, 1 cup mint, cheese, salt, and pepper.
Place baguette slices on a baking sheet, brush lightly with remaining 1 tablespoon oil, and bake for 10 minutes. Top each baguette slice with 1 tablespoon edamame mixture and 2 teaspoons pear. Garnish with additional mint, if desired.