- Calories per serving 431
- Fat per serving 16.9g (sat 4.6g, mono 7.2g, poly 3.4g)
- Cholesterol per serving 81mg
- Protein per serving 37g
- Carbohydrate per serving 36g
- Sugars per serving 6g
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Sodium per serving 620mg
Fusilli Michelangelo with Roasted Chicken
Michael Chiarello is the nationally renowned chef/owner of Bottega, his highly acclaimed Napa Valley restaurant in Yountville, California. An Emmy-winning Food Network host and Top Chef Masters finalist, Chiarello is also a winemaker and the tastemaker behind NapaStyle, a culinary retail store and catalog.
How to Make It
Place sun-dried tomatoes in a bowl. Bring balsamic vinegar, sugar, and 3 tablespoons water to a boil. Pour over tomatoes; let stand 10 minutes. Drain and slice.
Cook pasta according to package directions; reserve 1⁄2 cup cooking water and drain.
Heat oil in a nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add mushrooms. Cook 1 minute without stirring, then cook, stirring, 5 minutes or until browned. Add garlic; cook 1 minute. Add basil and reserved tomatoes; cook 1 minute. Add tomato sauce; bring to a simmer. Add pasta, 1⁄2 cup grated Parmesan, reserved cooking water, chicken; toss, and transfer to serving bowl. Add arugula, pine nuts, and remaining Parmesan. Serve.