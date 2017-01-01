Fusilli Michelangelo with Roasted Chicken

Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
20 Mins
Total Time
30 Mins
Yield
Makes 6 servings (1 serving: 1 1/3 cups)
Michael Chiarello
December 2011

Michael Chiarello is the nationally renowned chef/owner of Bottega, his highly acclaimed Napa Valley restaurant in Yountville, California. An Emmy-winning Food Network host and Top Chef Masters finalist, Chiarello is also a winemaker and the tastemaker behind NapaStyle, a culinary retail store and catalog. 

Ingredients

  • 7 sun-dried tomatoes
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons sugar
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
  • 1/2 pound whole wheat fusilli
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 4 cups sliced mushrooms
  • 2 minced garlic cloves
  • 1/2 cup fresh basil
  • 1 1/2 cups tomato sauce
  • 1/2 cup plus 1⁄3 cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • 1 rotisserie chicken, meat removed (skin discarded)
  • 3 cups arugula
  • 2 tablespoons toasted pine nuts

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 431
  • Fat per serving 16.9g (sat 4.6g, mono 7.2g, poly 3.4g)
  • Cholesterol per serving 81mg
  • Protein per serving 37g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 36g
  • Sugars per serving 6g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Sodium per serving 620mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Place sun-dried tomatoes in a bowl. Bring balsamic vinegar, sugar, and 3 tablespoons water to a boil. Pour over tomatoes; let stand 10 minutes. Drain and slice.

Step 2

Cook pasta according to package directions; reserve 1⁄2 cup cooking water and drain.

Step 3

Heat oil in a nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add mushrooms. Cook 1 minute without stirring, then cook, stirring, 5 minutes or until browned. Add garlic; cook 1 minute. Add basil and reserved tomatoes; cook 1 minute. Add tomato sauce; bring to a simmer. Add pasta, 1⁄2 cup grated Parmesan, reserved cooking water, chicken; toss, and transfer to serving bowl. Add arugula, pine nuts, and remaining Parmesan. Serve.

CarbLovers Diet Cookbook

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up