- Calories per serving 354
- per serving 17.2g (sat 5.7g, mono 6.2g, poly 3.6g)
- Cholesterol per serving 85mg
- Protein per serving 31g
- Carbohydrate per serving 19g
- Sugars per serving 11g
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 648mg
Quick Chicken Mole
Carla Hall is the owner and executive chef of Alchemy Caterers in Washington, D.C., which features savory and sweet artisanal baked goods; she’s also a co-host of ABC’s The Chew; and a season-five finalist on Bravo’s Top Chef.
How to Make It
Heat oil over medium heat in a large saucepan. Add onion; cook for 3 minutes or until translucent. Add garlic; cook for 1 minute. Stir in cumin, cinnamon, salt, and pepper; cook for 1 minute.
Add canned diced tomatoes and chiles to saucepan; simmer for 10 minutes. Stir in tahini and chocolate until melted. Stir in chopped cilantro; remove from heat and cool slightly. Process in a blender or food processor for 30 seconds or until smooth. (Add some water if sauce is too thick.) Spoon sauce over chicken. Serve with avocado and tomato.