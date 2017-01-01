- Calories per serving 402
- Fat per serving 7.8g
- Saturated fat per serving 4.4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.7g
- Cholesterol per serving 21mg
- Protein per serving 17g
- Carbohydrate per serving 72g
- Sugars per serving 5g
- Fiber per serving 9g
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Sodium per serving 165mg
Spinach-Tomato Pasta Shells
Guy Fieri is the author of Guy Fieri Food: Cookin’ It, Livin’ It, Lovin’ It, host of Guy’s Big Bite and Diners, Drive-ins and Dives on Food Network, and founder of the nonprofit group, Cooking with Kids.
How to Make It
Step 1
Cook pasta according to package directions.
Step 2
Meanwhile, heat butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add shallot and crushed red pepper; reduce heat to medium-low, and cook for 112 minutes or until translucent. Add spinach and broth; cover and cook for 1 minute. Add half-and-half, 3/4 of the cheese, and the black pepper. Stir to combine; cook for 3 minutes. Remove from heat.
Step 3
Add tomatoes and the cooked pasta; toss. Garnish with parsley and remaining cheese. Serve.
