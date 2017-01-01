Spinach-Tomato Pasta Shells

Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
15 Mins
Total Time
20 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (1 serving: about 2 cups)  
Guy Fieri
March 2016

Guy Fieri is the author of Guy Fieri Food: Cookin’ It, Livin’ It, Lovin’ It, host of Guy’s Big Bite and Diners, Drive-ins and Dives on Food Network, and founder of the nonprofit group, Cooking with Kids.

 

Ingredients

  • 3/4 pound whole wheat pasta shells
  • 1 tablespoon butter
  • 1 shallot, thinly sliced
  • 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 1 (5-ounce) package baby spinach
  • 1/2 cup low-sodium chicken broth
  • 1/4 cup half and half
  • 1 ounce grated Pecorino Romano cheese, divided
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 (8-ounce) container grape tomatoes, halved lengthwise
  • 1 tablespoon chopped flat-leaf parsley

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 402
  • Fat per serving 7.8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4.4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.7g
  • Cholesterol per serving 21mg
  • Protein per serving 17g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 72g
  • Sugars per serving 5g
  • Fiber per serving 9g
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Sodium per serving 165mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Cook pasta according to package directions.

Step 2

Meanwhile, heat butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add shallot and crushed red pepper; reduce heat to medium-low, and cook for 112 minutes or until translucent. Add spinach and broth; cover and cook for 1 minute. Add half-and-half, 3/4 of the cheese, and the black pepper. Stir to combine; cook for 3 minutes. Remove from heat.

Step 3

Add tomatoes and the cooked pasta; toss. Garnish with parsley and remaining cheese. Serve.

