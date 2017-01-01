Sausage, Tomato, White Bean and Corkscrew Pasta Toss

Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
20 Mins
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 2 1/4 cups pasta)
Health.com
March 2016

Resistant starch: 5 grams

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 2 links (6 ounces) low-fat Italian sausage, thinly sliced
  • 1 (26-ounce) can diced tomatoes, juice included
  • 1 (15-ounce) can unsalted cannellini beans, rinsed and drained
  • 2 teaspoons dried oregano or 1 teaspoon fresh
  • 1/2 teaspoon chili flakes
  • 1/2 pound whole-wheat fusilli pasta, cooked according to package directions
  • 1/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
  • 2 tablespoons chopped parsley

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 435
  • Fat per serving 10g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 17mg
  • Protein per serving 24g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 65g
  • Sugars per serving 8g
  • Fiber per serving 12g
  • Sodium per serving 365mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat oil in a sauté pan over medium-high heat.

Step 2

Add sausage and cook until browned, 5-6 minutes.

Step 3

Add tomatoes with juices, beans, oregano, chili flakes, salt, and pepper and bring to a low boil.

Step 4

Reduce heat and cook until liquid reduces slightly, 3-4 minutes.

Step 5

Stir in pasta and heat through, 2-3 minutes.

Step 6

Divide among 4 bowls and garnish each bowl with 1 tablespoon Parmesan and 1/2 tablespoon parsley.

