Pasta with Peas, Ham and Parmesan Cheese

Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
15 Mins
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 2 cups pasta)
Health.com
April 2011

Resistant starch: 4 grams

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup light sour cream
  • 1 (10-ounce) box frozen peas, defrosted
  • 8 ounces dry whole-wheat orecchiette or bowtie pasta
  • 4 ounces lean boneless ham, thinly sliced
  • 1 cup finely grated Parmesan cheese, divided
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh tarragon, plus more for garnish
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 434
  • Fat per serving 13g
  • Saturated fat per serving 7g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 55mg
  • Protein per serving 29g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 54g
  • Sugars per serving 5g
  • Fiber per serving 8g
  • Sodium per serving 538mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine sour cream and peas in a small bowl.

Step 2

Cook the pasta according to package directions. Drain, reserving 1/4 cup of the pasta water.

Step 3

Return pasta to pot and fold in sour cream mixture, ham, 3/4 cup cheese, tarragon, salt, and pepper.

Step 4

Divide among 4 bowls and garnish with additional tarragon and remaining Parmesan cheese.

CarbLovers Diet Cookbook

