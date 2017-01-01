Honey and Sesame-Glazed Salmon with Confetti Barley Salad

Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
30 Mins
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 cup barley-vegetable mixture, 4 ounces salmon, and 1 tablespoon additional sauce)
Health.com
April 2011

Resistant starch: 0.3 gram

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup pearled barley
  • 1 (16-ounce) bag frozen stir-fry vegetables, defrosted and chopped
  • 1 tablespoon toasted sesame seeds, divided
  • 4 (4-ounce) skinless salmon fillets
  • 3 tablespoons honey
  • 1/4 cup low-sodium soy sauce
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons toasted sesame oil
  • 1/4 teaspoon chili flakes
  • 1/4 cup chopped scallions

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 435
  • Fat per serving 7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 72mg
  • Protein per serving 33g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 53g
  • Sugars per serving 16g
  • Fiber per serving 9g
  • Sodium per serving 615mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 400°.

Step 2

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil.

Step 3

Add barley, return to a boil, and boil until tender, 30 minutes. Add vegetable medley during last 3 minute of cooking. Drain, cool slightly, toss with 2 teaspoons sesame seeds and reserve.

Step 4

While barley is cooking, make salmon: Combine honey, soy sauce, sesame oil and chili flakes. Reserve 4 tablespoons of mixture. Place salmon on a baking sheet, and brush with honey-soy mixture. Bake until salmon is flaky, 15 minutes.  Place reserved sauce in a small saucepan over low heat and keep warm.

Step 5

Divide barley mixture among 4 plates, top with a salmon fillet and 1 tablespoon warmed sauce, and sprinkle with scallions and remaining sesame seeds.

CarbLovers Diet Cookbook

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up