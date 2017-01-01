Honey and Sesame-Glazed Salmon with Confetti Barley Salad

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 400°.

Step 2 Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil.

Step 3 Add barley, return to a boil, and boil until tender, 30 minutes. Add vegetable medley during last 3 minute of cooking. Drain, cool slightly, toss with 2 teaspoons sesame seeds and reserve.

Step 4 While barley is cooking, make salmon: Combine honey, soy sauce, sesame oil and chili flakes. Reserve 4 tablespoons of mixture. Place salmon on a baking sheet, and brush with honey-soy mixture. Bake until salmon is flaky, 15 minutes. Place reserved sauce in a small saucepan over low heat and keep warm.