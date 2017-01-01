Hearty Chicken Posole Stew

Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
30 Mins
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 2 cups stew)
Health.com
March 2016

Resistant starch: 1 gram

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 small onion, chopped
  • 2 cloves minced garlic
  • 1 pound skinless, boneless chicken breast, cubed
  • 3/4 teaspoon cumin
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 4 cups low-sodium chicken broth
  • 1 (15-ounce) can fire- roasted tomatoes
  • 1 (15-ounce) can hominy, rinsed and drained
  • 1 tablespoon diced green chile
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • Fresh cilantro for garnish

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 303
  • Fat per serving 9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 63mg
  • Protein per serving 30g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 26g
  • Sugars per serving 6g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Sodium per serving 743mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat oil in a 3-quart saucepan over medium heat.

Step 2

Add onions and cook until soft, 6–7 minutes.

Step 3

Add garlic and cook, stirring, an additional 2 minutes.

Step 4

Add chicken, cumin, and oregano and cook, stirring, until just cooked through, 5 minutes.

Step 5

Add broth, tomatoes, hominy, green chile, salt, and pepper and bring to a boil. Reduce heat, skimming foam from top of soup, and simmer 10 minutes, until liquid has thickened slightly.

Step 6

Divide among 4 bowls and serve immediately with tortilla chips alongside, if desired.

The CarbLovers Diet

