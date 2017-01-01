Gnocchi with Walnut-Arugula Pesto

Photo: Jim Bathie
Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
5 Mins
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 2 cups gnocchi-arugula mixture)
Health.com
April 2011

Resistant starch: 2 grams

Ingredients

  • 6 cups loosely packed arugula, divided
  • 1 1/4 cups (1 1/2 ounces) freshly grated Parmesan cheese, divided
  • 1/4 cup walnuts
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground pepper
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon water
  • 1 (14-ounce) package frozen store-bought potato gnocchi

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 358
  • Fat per serving 25g
  • Saturated fat per serving 10g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 10g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 41mg
  • Protein per serving 14g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 21g
  • Sugars per serving 1g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Sodium per serving 605mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Place 4 cups arugula, 1 cup Parmesan cheese, walnuts, salt, and pepper in a food processor and pulse until incorporated, 30 seconds. With motor running, drizzle in olive oil and water, and process until smooth, another 30 seconds, adding more water by the tablespoonful if necessary.

Step 2

Cook gnocchi according to package directions; drain. Return gnocchi to pot and add pesto.

Step 3

Divide remaining 2 cups arugula among 4 bowls and toss with the gnocchi. Sprinkle with remaining Parmesan and serve immediately.

CarbLovers Diet Cookbook

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up