Broccoli and Cheese-Stuffed Baked Potatoes

Photo: Jim Bathie
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
13 Mins
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 potato, 1/2 cup broccoli and 1/4 cup cheddar sauce)
April 2011

Resistant starch: 3 grams

Ingredients

  • 4 Idaho potatoes, scrubbed (10 ounces)
  • 3/4 cup skim milk
  • 1 tablespoon flour
  • 4 ounces reduced-fat extra-sharp Cheddar cheese, shredded
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 1 (10-ounce) package frozen broccoli florets, defrosted

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 377
  • Fat per serving 6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 17mg
  • Protein per serving 18g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 66g
  • Sugars per serving 6g
  • Fiber per serving 7g
  • Sodium per serving 403mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Cook potatoes:

Step 2

OVEN: Preheat oven to 400°. Pierce potatoes with a fork, and wrap each in foil. Bake until tender, 1 hour.

Step 3

MICROWAVE: Pierce potatoes with a fork, and wrap each in a paper towel. Place in microwave, and cook on high 8 minutes, until just tender when pierced with a fork (potatoes will continue to cook when removed from microwave).

Step 4

While potatoes are cooking, make sauce:

Step 5

Combine milk and flour in a small saucepan, bring to simmer, and cook, whisking, until thickened, 2–3 minutes. Add cheese, salt, pepper, and cayenne, and whisk until sauce is smooth. Continue to simmer, whisking, an additional 2 minutes.

Step 6

Heat broccoli in a heat-safe dish in the microwave for 4-5 minutes, until hot.

Step 7

Split cooked potatoes open with a knife. Spoon 1/2 cup broccoli into each potato, and top with 1/4 cup Cheddar sauce.

CarbLovers Diet Cookbook

