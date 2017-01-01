Broccoli and Cheese-Stuffed Baked Potatoes

How to Make It

Step 1 Cook potatoes:

Step 2 OVEN: Preheat oven to 400°. Pierce potatoes with a fork, and wrap each in foil. Bake until tender, 1 hour.

Step 3 MICROWAVE: Pierce potatoes with a fork, and wrap each in a paper towel. Place in microwave, and cook on high 8 minutes, until just tender when pierced with a fork (potatoes will continue to cook when removed from microwave).

Step 4 While potatoes are cooking, make sauce:

Step 5 Combine milk and flour in a small saucepan, bring to simmer, and cook, whisking, until thickened, 2–3 minutes. Add cheese, salt, pepper, and cayenne, and whisk until sauce is smooth. Continue to simmer, whisking, an additional 2 minutes.

Step 6 Heat broccoli in a heat-safe dish in the microwave for 4-5 minutes, until hot.