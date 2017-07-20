Grilled Cheese and Tomato on Rye

How to Make It

Step 1 Spray a nonstick pan with cooking spay and heat over medium-high heat.

Step 2 Spread 1 tablespoon mustard on each of 4 slices of bread, then top each with 2 slices of cheese and 1 slice of tomato. Top with an additional slice of bread.

Step 3 Place sandwiches in pan, and place another pan on top of the sandwiches.