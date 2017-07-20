- Calories per serving 355
- Fat per serving 14g
- Saturated fat per serving 7g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 32mg
- Protein per serving 22g
- Carbohydrate per serving 35g
- Sugars per serving 4g
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Sodium per serving 1192mg
Grilled Cheese and Tomato on Rye
Resistant starch: 2 grams
How to Make It
Step 1
Spray a nonstick pan with cooking spay and heat over medium-high heat.
Step 2
Spread 1 tablespoon mustard on each of 4 slices of bread, then top each with 2 slices of cheese and 1 slice of tomato. Top with an additional slice of bread.
Step 3
Place sandwiches in pan, and place another pan on top of the sandwiches.
Step 4
Cook until bottoms of sandwiches are browned, 2-3 minutes. Flip and continue cooking an additional 2-3 minutes, until bread is golden and cheese is melted.
The CarbLovers Diet