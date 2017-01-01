CarbLovers Club Sandwich

Photo: Jim Bathie
Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
10 Mins
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 sandwich)
Health.com
March 2016

Resistant starch: 2 grams

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup drained and rinsed low-sodium cannellini beans from a 15-ounce can
  • 2 cloves roasted garlic (such as Christopher Ranch brand)
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 12 slices thin whole-wheat bread, toasted
  • 8 leaves butter lettuce
  • 1 beefsteak tomato, sliced
  • 1 avocado, pitted and sliced
  • 8 slices turkey bacon, cooked according to directions and drained

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 412
  • Fat per serving 18g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 10g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 14mg
  • Protein per serving 16g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 47g
  • Sugars per serving 5g
  • Fiber per serving 12g
  • Sodium per serving 572mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Mash beans, garlic, olive oil, salt and pepper with a fork and reserve.

Step 2

Arrange 4 slices bread on a work surface. Spread 3 tablespoons white-bean mixture on each slice of bread.

Step 3

Top with 2 slices lettuce and 2 tomato slices.

Step 4

Layer another slice of bread on each sandwich and top with each with 4 slices avocado and 2 slices turkey bacon. Top with last piece of bread.

Step 5

Slice sandwiches in half diagonally, and secure with toothpicks.

The CarbLovers Diet

