Steel-Cut Oatmeal with Salted Caramel Topping

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 400°.

Step 2 Over high heat in a medium saucepan, bring oatmeal and milk to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer until oatmeal is cooked but not mushy, 7-8 minutes.

Step 3 Remove from heat and distribute among four 6-ounce ramekins, arranged on a rimmed baking sheet.

Step 4 Combine sugar and salt, and sprinkle evenly on top of ramekins. Place ramekins in oven for 3-4 minutes, until sugar is melted.

Step 5 Remove from oven and turn oven to broil. Broil ramekins until sugar is browned and bubbly, watching carefully that they don’t burn, 2-3 minutes.