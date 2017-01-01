Spinach and Egg Breakfast Wrap with Avocado and Pepper Jack Cheese

Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
5 Mins
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 wrap)
Health.com
March 2016

Resistant starch: 0.6 gram

Ingredients

  • Nonstick cooking spray
  • 1 (5-ounce) box or bag baby spinach, chopped
  • 4 eggs
  • 4 egg whites
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 4 ounces shredded pepper jack cheese
  • 1 avocado, sliced
  • 4 whole-wheat tortillas
  • Hot sauce

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 366
  • Fat per serving 22g
  • Saturated fat per serving 8g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 7g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 242mg
  • Protein per serving 22g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 30g
  • Sugars per serving 1g
  • Fiber per serving 7g
  • Sodium per serving 666mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Spray a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat.

Step 2

Add spinach and cook, stirring, until wilted, 2 minutes.

Step 3

Whisk together eggs and egg whites in a small bowl. Add eggs to skillet and cook, stirring, until cooked through, 3–4 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 4

Place 1/4 of egg mixture in the center of each tortilla, and sprinkle with 1 ounce cheese.

Step 5

Top with 4 slices avocado and fold, burrito-style.  Slice in half and serve.

