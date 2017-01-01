- Calories per serving 366
- Fat per serving 22g
- Saturated fat per serving 8g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 7g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 242mg
- Protein per serving 22g
- Carbohydrate per serving 30g
- Sugars per serving 1g
- Fiber per serving 7g
- Sodium per serving 666mg
Spinach and Egg Breakfast Wrap with Avocado and Pepper Jack Cheese
Photo: Jim Bathie
Resistant starch: 0.6 gram
How to Make It
Step 1
Spray a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat.
Step 2
Add spinach and cook, stirring, until wilted, 2 minutes.
Step 3
Whisk together eggs and egg whites in a small bowl. Add eggs to skillet and cook, stirring, until cooked through, 3–4 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.
Step 4
Place 1/4 of egg mixture in the center of each tortilla, and sprinkle with 1 ounce cheese.
Step 5
Top with 4 slices avocado and fold, burrito-style. Slice in half and serve.
Step 6
