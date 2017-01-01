Spinach and Egg Breakfast Wrap with Avocado and Pepper Jack Cheese

How to Make It

Step 1 Spray a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat.

Step 2 Add spinach and cook, stirring, until wilted, 2 minutes.

Step 3 Whisk together eggs and egg whites in a small bowl. Add eggs to skillet and cook, stirring, until cooked through, 3–4 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 4 Place 1/4 of egg mixture in the center of each tortilla, and sprinkle with 1 ounce cheese.

Step 5 Top with 4 slices avocado and fold, burrito-style. Slice in half and serve.