Granola with Pecans, Pumpkin Seeds and Dried Mango

Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
25 Mins
Yield
3 cups (serving size: 1/2 cup)
Health.com
March 2016

Resistant starch: 5 grams

Ingredients

  • 3 cups old-fashioned rolled oats
  • 3 cups puffed millet cereal
  • 1/3 cup lightly toasted chopped pecans
  • 2 tablespoons pumpkin seeds
  • 1 tablespoon canola oil
  • 5 tablespoons maple syrup
  • 3 tablespoons apple juice or apple cider
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 3 tablespoons chopped dried mango

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 331
  • Fat per serving 11g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0mg
  • Protein per serving 8g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 52g
  • Sugars per serving 14g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Sodium per serving 54mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°.

Step 2

Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper and reserve.

Step 3

Combine oats, puffed millet, pecans and pumpkinseeds in a large bowl.

Step 4

Whisk together canola oil, maple syrup, apple juice, vanilla, and salt in a small bowl and toss with dry ingredients.

Step 5

Spread on a large parchment-lined baking sheet and bake until golden brown, stirring occasionally, 20-25 minutes.

Step 6

Remove from oven, let cool completely, and toss with dried mango.

