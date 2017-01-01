Granola with Pecans, Pumpkin Seeds and Dried Mango

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 350°.

Step 2 Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper and reserve.

Step 3 Combine oats, puffed millet, pecans and pumpkinseeds in a large bowl.

Step 4 Whisk together canola oil, maple syrup, apple juice, vanilla, and salt in a small bowl and toss with dry ingredients.

Step 5 Spread on a large parchment-lined baking sheet and bake until golden brown, stirring occasionally, 20-25 minutes.

Step 6 Remove from oven, let cool completely, and toss with dried mango.