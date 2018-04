Not only do oral contraceptives not harm a woman's fertility, but sustained use might provide a fertility benefit, suggests a 2013 Boston University study. While the data showed a lag in the return to peak fertility for women stopping the pill, the delay lasted only for two to three cycles. What's more, women who took the pill for longer than four years had a higher likelihood of getting pregnant than women who took it for less than two years. "The pill prevents ovulation, which may help preserve some of your egg supply," explains study co-author Elizabeth Hatch, PhD, professor of epidemiology at Boston University School of Public Health. More research is needed to determine whether the pill is truly a fertility saver, but for the time being, this may be one more reason to love your birth control.