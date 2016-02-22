The Right Bangs for Your Face Shape

The thick, layered Brigitte Bardot—style fringe is back. And while it works for most face shapes, it's especially flattering on square faces, as it softens sharp lines. "You want the cut to be in the shape of an inverted V," notes Townsend, "keeping the shortest pieces just above the eyebrows, from arch to arch, and tapering off around the eyes from there." To avoid looking too Farrah Fawcett feathered, blow-dry strands from side to side using a flat brush, with the dryer blowing from above to ensure that ends lie flat instead of rounded. Finish with a spritz of dry shampoo for an effect that's "rough and modern," as Townsend calls it.



