6 Ways to Upgrade a Basic Squat

Fitness experts agree that squats are one of the best moves you can do for your body. "Squats are the king of all exercises," says Los Angeles celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson. "They help chisel your core because, metabolically, they're your best friend. And don't get me started on what they do for your butt!" If you've already mastered the basic squat, try one of these upgraded moves to maximize your calorie-torching potential.