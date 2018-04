How to Treat 4 Different Kinds of Headaches

Do you get headaches before or during your period ? You're not alone. "One of the strongest triggers of migraine headaches is hormonal change, mostly dropping estrogen," explains Jack Schim, MD. While the exact connection between hormones and headaches isn't clear, it could have to do with links between estrogen and inflammation, which can contribute to pain.One fix: Birth control. Take the active pills continuously—skip the sugar pill week. "If you don't get the hormone drop, you don't get headaches," notes Lauren Streicher, MD, clinical associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.Not on the pill or don't want to start? Consider an Rx for low-dose estrogen (a patch, gel, or pill). Use it for up to a week, starting three days before your period. "It's a much lower dose of hormone than what's in the pill, just enough to keep estrogen levels from dropping so precipitously," says Dr. Streicher. You'll still get your period, but it will be lighter than usual (bonus!).