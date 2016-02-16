PRO PICK: Primera Essential Massage Cream ($34; insiderbeauty.com)

"Korean women don't look at skin care as a chore—they aren't just slapping stuff on their skin," says Charlotte Cho, a licensed aesthetician in New York City and co-founder of Soko Glam, a site devoted to K-beauty. A key part of their multistep routine is facial massage, and many use actual massage creams in lieu of standard moisturizer. The goal: to create gliding movements that both stimulate circulation for a healthy flow and drain toxins for less puff.



To use, start by warming up your hands—Koreans believe cold hands keep the product from absorbing fully, says Angela Kim, founder of the Korean e-tailer Insider Beauty. Then tap the product onto your face with the palms of your hands (not fingertips). Starting under your cheekbones, use your knuckles to press—don't pull—up and out toward your temples. Next, trace your knuckles up the sides of your nose toward the top of your forehead, then down the perimeter of your face and along the sides of your neck. Gently massage under eyes with your pointer and middle fingertips, from inner to outer corners.



