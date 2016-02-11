8 Celebrities Who've Struggled With Lyme Disease

Daryl Hall—who you probably know as one half of the band Hall & Oates—was diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2005. "I've lived in the country for many, many years—in the New York/Connecticut border; it's a hotbed for deer and other wildlife animals," he said in a 2011 interview with Healthline. Hall's wife and two stepchildren also suffer from the disease.



Before he first went to the doctor, Hall experienced a wide range of symptoms, from fevers to muscle stiffness and tremors. "I used to think I had allergies, because I used to feel feverish," he said. "And then one day I got a really high fever, my neck stiffened up, I had all kinds of aches and pains and I got really bad tremors." The musician's symptoms were so excruciating that he was forced to cancel an upcoming tour and focus on his treatment.



