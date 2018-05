8 Celebrities Who've Struggled With Lyme Disease

Thestar was first diagnosed with Lyme neuroborreliosis, or Lyme disease with neurological complications, in 2012, according to People.com. Foster has been open about her ongoing struggle with the disease . In an emotional blog post on bravotv.com in January 2015, Foster wrote that she had gotten to "a 60% recovery" before relapsing. "I have lost the ability to read, write, or even watch TV, because I can't process information or any stimulation for that matter," Foster said in the post. "It feels like someone came in and confiscated my brain and tied my hands behind my back just to see life go by without me participating in it."Foster addressed her illness again on an episode of. "It's been a long journey… every day I wake up trying to figure out how to get over this," she said. "The most frustrating part of this disease is that you look so normal from the outside."