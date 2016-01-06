Get regular

No matter how tempting it may be to sleep in on weekends, it's better to wake up at your normal time. "This is so important," says Cathy Goldstein, MD, neurologist at the Sleep Disorders Center at the University of Michigan. "If we shift our sleep and wake times later—for example, sleeping 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., during the week and 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. during the weekends—we push our internal clock later, then come Monday morning it's like we've flown from California to New York over the weekend—we have social jet lag." As a bonus, if you get up at the same time every single day you may stop needing an alarm clock. (Or at least you'll grope for the snooze button less.)