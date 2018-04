"I hear this regularly," says Dr. Minkin. "It's been around for probably the last 40 years." But the truth is, once you stop taking the pills, you can get pregnant because your body is no longer receiving that extra dose of pregnancy-preventing estrogen or progestin hormones, she says.



(Remember, it's even possible—though very rare—to get pregnant while taking birth control. According to the National Institutes of Health, an estimated 2 or 3 women out of 100 may become pregnant while on the pill—even if they never miss a dose.)

Dr. Minkin says that she's seen women get pregnant a week or two after they stop taking the pill. And one 2009 study published in the journal Obstetrics & Gynecology found that about 20% of women were able to get pregnant one cycle after they stopped using birth control.