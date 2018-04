9 of 13 Getty Images

Stop eating at your desk

"One of the most important things you can do during the work day is to not eat at your desk," says Dr. Graham. "Have a dedicated area where you can go to get out of your own environment and have lunch, preferably with other people, so you can truly get that break during the day."



Sitting down to lunch away from your desk won't just keep crumbs out of your keyboard; it can also help reset your brain for an afternoon of productivity. Plus, it can stop you from eating mindlessly while you work or surf the Internet. "We are not great at multi-tasking," says Dr. Graham. "If you're eating while distracted, you are much more likely to overeat."