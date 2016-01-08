5 Gorgeous Ways to Shake Up Your Makeup Routine

We get it: When you find a makeup routine that works, it's understandable that you may want to stick to it. But if you've been wearing the same combination of brown eyeliner, berry lipstick, and beige eyeshadow since your college days, maybe it wouldn't hurt to mix things up a bit. The following five makeup updates take timeless trends and spruce them up for 2016.
If you always wear: Black eyeliner
Your new go-to: Make Up For Ever Aqua Liner in #6 Iridescent Navy Blue, $21; sephora.com.
Try: An extra swipe of color
Add a streak of colored liner for eyes that really pop.
Black defines; blue brightens. Get the best of both hues: "A second swipe of color brings the focus to eyes without shadow," notes New York City celebrity makeup artist Troy Surratt. Trace your upper lash line with black liquid liner from inner to outer corners, then top with a stroke of deep blue liquid liner. Finish with pink cheeks and a rosy lip stain.
If you always wear: Natural blush
Your new go-tos: Urban Decay Afterglow Blush in Quickie, $26; sephora.com. Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector Travel Pen, $25; sephora.com.
Try: A bright pink
The fresh new way to wear blush: go bold.
Think barely-there blush is the only kind that works for you? Nope. "Electric pink wakes up every skin tone," says New York City celebrity makeup artist Tomy Rivero. Sweep a fuchsia shade up cheekbones, then dab a creamy highlighter on the apples; blend for a glowy sheen. Add mascara and lip gloss—that's it.
If you always wear: Earthy shadows
Your new go-tos: Estée Lauder Magic Smoky Powder Shadow Sticks in Slow Burn and Scorched Gold, $22; nordstrom.com.
Try: Shimmery bronze
Bench your neutrals; sexy bronze shadow for the win!
Matte, taupey eyeshadow: not always your friend. "It tends to look flat and can make the eyes recede," cautions Rivero. Instead, use a bronze with a bit of glimmer. If your skin is light or medium, grab one with silver flecks. Have an olive or dark complexion? Look for a bronze that skews golden. Smudge just above lashes for day and all over lids for a night out. Wear with bronzer, mascara and tinted lip balm.
If you always wear: Low-key mascara
Your new go-tos: Maybelline New York Colossal Chaotic Mascara, $8; amazon.com. Ciate Chisel Liner, $19; sephora.com.
Try: The lay-it-on-thick look
Forget subtle definition—the thicker, the better.
Clumpy mascara is no longer the enemy. "Dark, chunky lashes spotlight the whites of your eyes, making them seem bigger," says Stiles. The trick: Apply three coats of mascara from root to tip, then hold the brush vertically and swipe through lashes from side to side until they get that spidery effect. Fill in the lash line with black liner; add a hint of blush and a natural pink lip.
Cocoa-colored lips with a touch of metallic gloss: surprisingly flattering.
That '90s brown lip is back—and way better, thanks to a metallic finish. First fill in lips with a nude lip pencil to help color stay put. Using a lip brush for precision, layer on a deep brick lipstick and finish with a slick of gold-tinted gloss."This creates the illusion of fuller lips," says Rivero. Keep the rest of your face naked for max mouth impact, then walk out the door with newfound makeup mojo.