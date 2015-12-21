8 Smartwatches That Will Take Your Workouts to the Next Level

Exercisers, rejoice! These time tellers up your game and look great, too.

Rozalynn S. Frazier
December 21, 2015
1 of 7

Watch out

These stylish, yet super-functional watches can track you workouts, keep an eye on the weather, make sure you stay safe, play your favorite tunes, and so much more. Find the perfect watch for your activity level and style.
2 of 7

Columbia SingleTrak

Ever get turned around on the trails? The Columbia SingleTrak ($125; columbia.com) maps your way, leaving a virtual path of bread crumbs to help you make it back safely.

3 of 7

Garmin Fenix 3 Sapphire

Serious athletes, take note: The Garmin Fenix 3 Sapphire ($600; amazon.com) clocks data for hiking, climbing, skiing, running, swimming and indoor workouts, then serves up elite-level metrics (like changes in your VO2 max). Oh, and you can get emails and texts.

4 of 7

Apple Sport

Durable enough for daily workouts—it tracks them, too—but sleek enough for a night out, the Apple Watch Sport (from $349; amazon.com) is basically a super-handy version of your iPhone, especially in navigation mode: It vibrates before an upcoming turn. Just swap the band ($49 to $449 each) to refresh your look.

5 of 7

Reflex

Remember those '90s slap bracelets? The waterproof Reflex ($120; amazon.com) upgrades that design with a futuristic face that displays date and time.

6 of 7

Nixon Lowdown

With tide info for more than 270 beaches worldwide (wow!), the waterproof Nixon Lowdown S ($150; amazon.com) ensures you catch the best waves no matter where you are. Your job: Don't wipe out.

7 of 7

Swatch Touch Zero One

Whether you're a Kerri Walsh in the making or just a casual beach volleyball player, the Swatch Touch Zero One ($130; swatch.com) will boost your sand skills, measuring the power and accuracy of your hits. It also logs daily steps.

