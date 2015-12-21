6 Products for Strong, Shiny Hair

Bring on brilliance with these salon-level brushes, serums, and more.

Holly Dawsey and Alison Mango
December 21, 2015
Get shinier hair

Our hair goes through a lot. Between the heat from our blowdryers and the damage from the sun, we could all benefit from extra nourishment. For healthier, shinier hair try these six products that lock in moisture, repair damage, and smooth out your hair for a salon-worthy 'do.
Aerin Large Gold Hairbrush

($85; net-a-porter.com)

This brush uses natural bristles to fight frizz and keep your hair tangle-free. The large size also makes it a perfect solution for women with long, thick hair.

Rahua Shampoo

($32; amazon.com)

This shampoo uses Rahua oil to penetrate damaged hair, leaving your mane strong and healthy. This shampoo is ideal for color-treated hair because it uses coconut and shea butters to gently remove oil and dirt without stripping any important nutrients from your strands.

Show Beauty Pure Treatment Oil

($78; sephora.com)

This leave-in oil treatment combines argan oil and omega-6 to smooth and shine your locks, leaving them nourished and restored. Bonus: The oil protects against UVA/UVB rays to fight color fade.

Motions Treat & Repair Deep Moisture Masque

($7; drugstore.com)

This treatment instantly deep-conditions your hair by locking in moisture. Apply this cream to hair your hair after shampooing and leave it in for 3-5 minutes to get the best results.

Kerastase Gommage Chronologiste Rinse-Out Pre-Shampoo

($44; amazon.com)

Apply this cream before shampooing and massage it throughout your scalp. Healthy hair starts at the root, and this product delivers direct nourishment from your scalp down to the ends of your strands.

Oribe Imperial Blowout Transformative Styling Creme

($68; birchbox.com)

This styling cream gives you blowout results without the trip to the hairdresser. It goes from cream to ioil for deep moisturizing, then transforms into a powder for beautiful volume. Apply this cream to damp hair and blow dry for salon-worthy results.

