4 Decadent Chocolate Recipes That Have Secretly Healthy Ingredients

Festive, superfood-filled treats for the holidays

Amber Rose, Sadie Frost, and Holly Davidson
November 09, 2015
1 of 5 David Loftus

Try these decadent, but surprisingly healthy chocolate desserts, and you won't have to worry about packing on the pounds this holiday season. Celebrate with festive, superfood-filled treats—presents for your body and spirit.
2 of 5 David Loftus

Spiced Chocolate and Sweet Potato Brownies

With cacao nibs, you get all the benefits of dark chocolate—antioxidants, fiber, iron, magnesium, and more—without added sugar or other fillers.

Ingredients: Sweet potatoes, Medjool dates, almonds, buckwheat flour, raw cacao nibs, raw cacao powder, honey, orange zest, cinnamon

Calories: 130

Try this recipe: Spiced Chocolate and Sweet Potato Brownies
3 of 5 David Loftus

Decadent Chocolate Mousse

Avocado gives this treat a rich, creamy texture, along with a potent shot of fiber. And the healthy fats help your body absorb the vitamins A, E and K in other ingredients.

Ingredients: Raw honey or maple syrup, avocados, banana, vanilla bean, raw cacao powder, coconut water, raspberries, lemon, rose water, pistachios

Calories: 356

Try this recipe: Decadent Chocolate Mousse
4 of 5 David Loftus

Banana and Raw Cacao Ice Cream

Whenever you have a very ripe banana, peel it, slice it, wrap in plastic wrap and freeze in a ziplock bag: use in recipes for up to six months.

Ingredients: Bananas, raw cacao powder, almond milk, maple syrup, pomegranate seeds, cacao nibs

Calories: 244

Try this recipe: Banana and Raw Cacao Ice Cream
5 of 5 David Loftus

Hot Chocolate

Be sure to buy pure coconut milk (preferable organic), not a “coconut beverage.” The latter is usually sweetened and loaded with fillers.

Ingredients: Cashews, coconut milk, cacao powder, honey, cinnamon, orange zest, vanilla powder, chili powder

Calories: 274

Try this recipe: Hot Chocolate

