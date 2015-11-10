Train Like an Olympian With Lindsey Vonn's Lower-Body Workout

Why not train like an Olympian? Lindsey is sharing her secrets. These moves tone and trim everything from your core to the floor. Do this series three or four times a week, and a better bottom half awaits.
Stand on right leg in front of a plyo box (or bench), with toes of left foot resting on box and arms at sides, an 8-pound dumbbell in each hand (A). Lower body down until right leg forms a 90-degree angle (B). Return to "A." Do 10 to 12 reps, then switch legs and repeat.
3 of 8James White
Single-Leg Lift
Start on hands and knees, with abs tight (A). Squeeze butt as you lift left leg up to form a 90-degree angle (B). Return to start. Do 10 to 12 reps, then switch legs and repeat.
Advertisement
4 of 8James White
Single-Leg Hamstring Curl
Lie faceup with arms at sides, left heel on a Swiss ball and right leg straight up, foot flexed (A). Press hips up as you bend left knee to pull ball in toward you (B). Keeping hips up, straighten leg to roll ball back out. Work up to 12 reps. Switch legs; repeat.
Advertisement
5 of 8James White
Squats
Stand with feet hip-width apart and hands clasped in front of you at chin level (A). Push hips back as you lower down (B). Push through heels to return to start. Repeat 10 to 12 times.
Advertisement
6 of 8James White
Single-Leg Romanian Deadlift
Stand with right foot in front of left, an 8-pound dumbbell in each hand. Shift weight forward onto right leg so that only toes of left foot are on the floor (A). Hinge forward, lowering torso until parallel to the floor (B). Reverse motion to return to "A." Do 10 to 12 reps; switch legs and repeat.
Advertisement
7 of 8James White
Single-Leg Hip-Ups
Rest your back on a Swiss ball, with right foot on the floor and left foot extended straight out, foot flexed (A). Lift hips so that body forms a straight line from chest to foot (B). Lower back to "A." Do 10 to 12 reps, then switch legs and repeat.
Advertisement
8 of 8
Single-Leg Step-Ups
Stand facing a plyo box (or bench), with arms at sides and an 8-pound dumbbell in each hand. Place right foot on box (A). Press through right heel to lift to standing, bringing left leg up to a 90-degree angle (B). Reverse motion back to "A." Repeat 10 to 12 times, then switch legs.