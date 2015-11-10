Train Like an Olympian With Lindsey Vonn's Lower-Body Workout

6 of 8 James White

Single-Leg Romanian Deadlift

Stand with right foot in front of left, an 8-pound dumbbell in each hand. Shift weight forward onto right leg so that only toes of left foot are on the floor (A). Hinge forward, lowering torso until parallel to the floor (B). Reverse motion to return to "A." Do 10 to 12 reps; switch legs and repeat.