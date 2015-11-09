Master Mountain Style With This Ski and Snowboard Gear

Get ramp-ready with these jackets, snowpants, goggles, and more.

Rozalynn S. Frazier
November 09, 2015
1 of 12 Will Styer

Powder power

If you spend your summers dreaming about the slopes, and come November start obsessively checking the snow forecast, then the following 12 ski and snowboard products are for you. We've rounded up the most innovative ski and snowboard gear for women that combines innovation and style.
2 of 12 Will Styer

Hands-on

Snap a selfie without exposing your hands: The Burton Gore-Tex Mitt's ($70; burton.com) synthetic leather palm is touch screen—compatible. It comes with a liner glove ̧ too!
3 of 12 Will Styer

Double take

With two lenses that you can alternate, the anti-fog Smith I/O Goggle ($180; amazon.com) keeps vision clear in all conditions.

4 of 12 Will Styer

Hot streak

Lined with tiny silver dots that help you retain body heat, the Columbia Heatzone 1000 TurboDown Hooded Jacket ($450; amazon.com) fights frigid days.

RELATED: 5 Exercises to Get Ski and Snowboard Ready

5 of 12 Will Styer

Pixel party

Worked up a sweat flying downhill? Unzip the thigh vents on these eye- catching—and waterproof!—Society Snowboard Pants ($140; amazon.com) for a quick cooldown.

6 of 12 Will Styer

Aboveboard

Wavy grooves along the sides of the picturesque Roxy Torah Bright XC2 BTX Snowboard ($405; roxy.com) dig into even the iciest terrain for better traction at high speeds.

7 of 12 Will Styer

All about that base

Nothing kills a day on the slopes like freezing your butt off. Made with sweat-wicking merino wool, the SmartWool NTS Mid 250 Crew and Bottom ($95 each; amazon.com) warm you to the core—literally.

8 of 12 Will Styer

Ski star

The pop art-printed Roxy Ily Skis ($419; roxy.com) make plowing through the pow fun for freestyle skiers. Plus, they're durable enough for tricks (think riding rails or the pipe).

9 of 12 Will Styer

True grip

Guide your way along the slopes— and keep your balance if you're still learning—with the K2 Style 8 Ski Poles ($80; amazon.com). The handle grip is just right for women's smaller hands.

10 of 12 Will Styer

Top Tier

You'll barely realize you're sporting the superlight Bern Hepburn Helmet ($156; amazon.com), but if you take a nasty spill, this sturdy woman-specific style will have your brain's back.

11 of 12 Will Styer

Two in one

A boa closure system (turn the dial to tighten) gives the Apex ML-3 Ski Boots ($750; amazon.com) a custom fit. Also handy: The inner boots can be worn around town.

12 of 12 Will Styer

Board buddy

Soft and flexible, the K2 Sendit Boots ($64; amazon.com) offer a more forgiving ride. And the no-lace closure makes them a breeze to get on and off.

