8 Party-Pleasing Holiday Appetizers You Can Feel Good About Eating

November 09, 2015
Party pleasers

Who says the holidays can't be healthy? Hors d'oeuvres have a rep for being seriously fattening, but not these—they're indulgent, yet packed with protein, heart-healthy fats, immune-boosting powers, and more.
Lentil "Pate" With Apples

Picky guests won't be able to resist this impressive faux "pâté" appetizer.

Lentils are loaded with protein, folate, potassium and magnesium. Plus, 1 cup has 15 grams of filling fiber.

Ingredients: Lentils, apple, sherry vinegar, pistachios, salt, pepper, garlic, shallot, olive oil, butter, parsley

Calories: 93

Try this recipe: Lentil Pâté With Apples
Tequila-Poached Shrimp With Lime Crema

This festive hors d'oeuvres is perfect to pass around a cocktail party.

One jumbo shrimp packs 3 grams of protein and only 14 calories—with almost no fat or carbs.

Ingredients: Tequila, lime, salt, black peppercorns, sour cream, honey

Calories: 65

Try this recipe: Tequila-Poached Shrimp With Lime Crema
Baby Potatoes With Caviar

Caviar is much more than a fancy garnish; just 1 tablespoon has more than 1 gram of heart-healthy omega-3s.

Ingredients: Baby potatoes, salt, Greek yogurt, lemon juice, black lumpfish caviar, chives

Calories: 37

Try this recipe: Baby Potatoes With Caviar
Mushroom-Goat Cheese Crostini

This crostini is sure to be a crowd-pleaser at your next festive affair.

New research points to mushrooms’ immune-boosting powers, a nice bonus during sniffle season.

Ingredients: Cremini mushrooms, olive oil, garlic, thyme, salt and pepper, dry sherry, butter, baguette, goat cheese

Calories: 173

Try this recipe: Mushroom-Goat Cheese Crostini
Roast Beef and Arugula Bundles

At only 65 calories per serving, this appetizer will win over starch fans, too.

Ingredients: Roast beef, baby arugula, Parmigiano-Reggiano, lemon juice. olive oil, sugar, salt, pepper

Calories: 65

Try this recipe: Roast Beef and Arugula Bundles
Smoked Trout Spread on Cucumber Rounds

Indoor heating and holiday cocktails can be dehydrating. The cukes in this recipe are 95% water.

Ingredients: Cucumber, smoked trout, scallion greens, cream cheese, dill, horseradish, lemon, whole milk, pepper,

Calories: 68

Try this recipe: Smoked Trout Spread on Cucumber Rounds

