5 New Age-Erasing Retinol Products

Chelsea Burns
November 09, 2015
The miracle ingredient

Retinol packs a serious age-erasing punch—and the latest formulas deliver more benefits with less risk of irritation. Here are five cutting-edge products that really deliver. Take that, wrinkles!
For sensitive types

Dermalogica Age Smart Overnight Retinol Repair and Buffer Cream ($85; ulta.com)

This system consists of a high-dose retinol cream and a soothing aloe vera lotion. Apply together, or alternate every other night.

For the multitasker

Skincare L de L Cosmetics Retinol Anti-Aging Cleanser ($14; amazon.com)

Tiny treatment-filled beads burst on contact to soften and retexturize as the frothy cleanser whisks away makeup, dirt and oil. A skin win!

For the skin-care loyalist

Paula's Choice Resist 1% Retinol Booster ($50; amazon.com)

Love your night cream but want the line-erasing benefits of retinol, too? Add a few drops of this potent (yet gentle!) potion to your moisturizer, then rub in.

For the pore-obsessed

StriVectin Advanced Retinol Pore Refiner ($99; ulta.com)

This lightweight lotion uses retinol along with a cocktail of skin-tightening ingredients to instantly minimize the look of pores.

For the super dry

Ever Overnight Facial Cellular Renewal Oil ($88; everskin.com)

A hyper-hydrating retinol: found! Botanical oils and fatty acids make for a nourishing fix that gets you smooth and glowing by the time you hit snooze.

