12 Easy Ways to Glam Up Your Makeup for Holiday Parties

Beauty tricks that will help you get party-ready, fast!

More
Holly Dawsey
November 12, 2015
1 of 13 Christine Blackburne

Get party pretty

It's beginning to look a lot like... party season. Get gorgeous in almost no time with these genius beauty moves.
Advertisement
2 of 13 Christine Blackburne

Sport ski cheeks

Mimic that pretty dashing-through-the-snow flush by pressing pink cream blush on the apples of cheeks and a bit on the tip of your nose (where the wind would normally give you color), says Los Angeles celebrity makeup artist Kayleen McAdams. Then dab a little foundation on top to soften.

We like: lllamasqua Cream Blusher in Laid, $28; amazon.com.

3 of 13 Christine Blackburne

Deck out your decolletage

When you're wearing a plunging neckline, dust a shimmering powder on your collarbones and the tops of your breasts to highlight curves.

We like: Clé de Peau Beauté Limited Edition Body Powder, $120; nordstrom.com.

Advertisement
4 of 13 Christine Blackburne

Do a (simple) smoky eye

Fear not: You don't need a palette of shadows to create a smoldering look. Just drag a kohl liner along your upper lash line, and use a smudging brush to buff color up toward the crease, says McAdams. Smudge liner along your bottom lashes, too, and finish with mascara.

We like: Flower That's So Kohl Eyeliner, $8; walmart.com and Maybelline New York Push Up Drama Mascara, $8; walmart.com.
Advertisement
5 of 13 Christine Blackburne

Stripe it rich

Add a festive touch to an otherwise modest mani with this no-fuss technique from Julie Kandalec, celebrity manicurist and creative director of Paintbox in New York City: Draw a line of metallic polish down the center of previous painted nails, using the narrower side of the brush for precision. Once dry, dot a chunky glitter polish over each line; seal with a clear topcoat.

We like: Sally Hansen Complete Salon Manicure in Crown Jewels, $8; amazon.com. Essie in Summit of Style, $9; essie.com.

Advertisement
6 of 13 Getty Images

Slip in hair bling

For an easy way to glam up your hair, try a sparkly clip behind your ear. Or pin a vintage brooch to a skinny headband that matches your hair color: It will appear as if the jewels were magically floating on your strands.
Advertisement
7 of 13 Christine Blackburne

Lash out

Call it fringe with benefits: "Lashes flecked with shimmer catch the light every time you blink, giving eyes extra twinkle," says New York City celebrity makeup artist Brandie Hopstein. Layer three coats of glittery lash topcoat over black mascara for a hint of sparkle.

We like: Circa Dual Focus Volumizing Mascara and Topcoat, $12; walgreens.com.

Advertisement
8 of 13 Christine Blackburne

Shimmer and smile

Swipe on opal lipstick. The iridescent sheen looks subtly pearly when worn alone or over your favorite lip color.

We like: Bite Beauty Opal Crème Lipstick, $24; sephora.com.

Advertisement
9 of 13 Christine Blackburne

Light up your skin

For added glow, start with a liquid foundation. Then tap a pearly highlighter on the high points of your face: brow bones, center of forehead, cheekbones, tip of nose, Cupid's bow and chin. Use a fluffy powder brush to blend it into luminosity, suggests Hopstein, and pair with low- key eyes and lips.

We like: Bobbi Brown Face Highlighter, $35; sephora.com.

Advertisement
10 of 13 Christine Blackburne

Ditch black liner

"Offbeat shades like sapphire and apricot look shockingly chic on the lower lash line," says Hopstein. Trace yours with a slightly worn pencil (you'll want a wider line than a freshly sharpened tip gives) from inner corner outward. Instant wow.

We like: Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil in Freak, $20; sephora.com, Touch in Sol Gel Liner in Cosmic Carrot, $16; sephora.com, and Make Up For Ever Artist Liner in Majorelle Blue, $19; sephora.com.

Advertisement
11 of 13 Christine Blackburne

Break out bold lips

While a swipe of color straight from the tube is dramatic, for a softer, stainlike finish, Hopstein suggests patting on lipstick with your ring finger. Don't worry about creating clean lines around the edges, she adds: "The current look is a bit blurred, as if you've been hanging around the mistletoe." Blot lips and top with balm.

We like: Smashbox Be Legendary Lipstick in Femme Fatale, $20; sephora.com. MAC Lipstick in Evening Rendezvous, $17; nordstrom.com.

Advertisement
12 of 13 Sephora.com

To fake awake

A flawless face starts with soft skin. Prep yours with one of these fast-acting masks.

Sephora Collection Instant Depuffing Eye Mask, $6; sephora.com.

A potent combo of hydrators and soothers eases puffiness, reduces the look of dark circles and feels so cooling; leave on for 15 minutes.

Advertisement
13 of 13 Sephora.com

To lessen lines

Dr. Jart + Dermask Spot Jet Cheek & Eye Lift, $12 for 2; sephora.com.

Hydrogel patches deliver plumping plant peptides and adenosine (known to tighten lines) for smoother skin within 30 minutes.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up