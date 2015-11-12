12 Easy Ways to Glam Up Your Makeup for Holiday Parties

Add a festive touch to an otherwise modest mani with this no-fuss technique from Julie Kandalec, celebrity manicurist and creative director of Paintbox in New York City: Draw a line of metallic polish down the center of previous painted nails, using the narrower side of the brush for precision. Once dry, dot a chunky glitter polish over each line; seal with a clear topcoat.



We like: Sally Hansen Complete Salon Manicure in Crown Jewels, $8; amazon.com. Essie in Summit of Style, $9; essie.com.