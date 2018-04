Your body could be telling you things you may not want to hear. Mulgrew says that sometimes her body wants to push her out of her comfort zone. "So I look around at other people at the gym or in class and tell myself if they can do it, so can I."Other times though, your body might be warning you to stop. "There's nothing wrong with taking a break, and there's nothing less motivating than an injury," says Mulgrew. "If my body feels too fatigued or I feel discomfort in my muscles or joints, I back off. Staying safe and healthy allows for longevity, and that's really what it's all about."