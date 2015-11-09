8 Perfect Gifts for Healthy Foodies

($8; deandeluca.com)



It's one thing to like chocolate, and another to be really into chocolate. And if your friend's the latter, she'll love Mast Brothers Chocolate bars. New York City-based brothers Rick and Michael started the sweets company, and pay close attention to quality ingredients and flavor—in fact, you can find their chocolate on the menus of star chefs Thomas Keller, Daniel Humm, Eric Ripert, and Heston Blumenthals. Plus, the pretty artwork on the packaging makes the bars perfectly giftable.